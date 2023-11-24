Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Cumberland County

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges after an hours-long standoff with police on Thursday night in Cumberland County.

The East Pennsboro Township Department responded to a 911 hang-up at a residence on Erford Road in Camp Hill on Thursday just before 7 p.m. When officers made contact with the victim, she indicated that she had been assaulted and stabbed.

According to police, the suspect was barricaded in the residence and throughout the incident, police say the suspect threatened and threw items at officers.

Just before 1:30 a.m., police arrested the suspect for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and other charges. The name of the suspect has not yet been identified by police.

Several other agencies also responded to the incident including officers from Camp Hill, Hampden Twp, West Shore Regional, Lower Allen Twp., the Cumberland County Special Response Team, dispatchers from the Cumberland County Department Safety, East Pennsboro Township EMS, and Enola Fire Company #3.

