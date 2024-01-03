Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff in Boxborough

An hourslong standoff in Boxborough on Wednesday concluded peacefully with one suspect in custody, according to authorities.

The suspect, who is not being named at this time, is charged with domestic assault and battery.

Boxborough Police say they responded to a residence on Hill Road around 9:45 a.m. for a barricaded male suspect. The street was blocked off as a precaution. SWAT vehicles were additionally called to the scene.

After 4 hours of negotiating, the man was arrested and residents were allowed to return home.

No injuries were reported during the standoff.

“A successful joint operation between the Boxborough Police, Boxborough Fire, Stow Fire/Rescue, Acton Fire, and the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactics and Operations Team led to the arrest of an individual for Domestic Assault and Battery,” Chief John Szewczyk said in a statement. “The scene has been cleared and Hill Road has been reopened.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW