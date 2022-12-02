Suspect arrested in Houston in shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Takeoff at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Houston police have arrested a man suspected in the Nov. 1 shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with the slaying of Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as Atlanta rapper Takeoff, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Friday during a press conference.

Cameron Joshua, 22, who was arrested separately on Nov. 22, also faces weapons charges in connection with the shooting death.

Finner said that he believed the slain rapper was "definitely in the wrong place at the wrong time," adding that Clark was in possession of the weapon during the shooting.

"He's in custody, he's arrested and he's charged ... Still some work to be done on it," Finner said at the press conference.

Sgt. Michael Burrow of the department's homicide division said that video surveillance, cellphone video and audio, as well as physical evidence and shooting reconstruction and ballistic evidence led to Clark's arrest and the charges against him.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We still have a lot of people that we're trying to locate and talk to... But I can tell you, to confirm some of the speculation that's out there: The event was a private party. There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting."

Burrow said that Takeoff was neither involved in the dice game nor the argument outside and was not armed.

"He was an innocent bystander," he said.

The Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos consisted of Takeoff, his uncle Quavo, 31, and his cousin Offset, 30. The Grammy-nominated group is known for hits such as “Walk It Talk It,” “Stir Fry” and “Bad and Boujee.” Takeoff, whose star was on the rise before the shooting, had been characterized as the “peaceful” and “chill” member of the act.

TMZ previously reported that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at a private party at a bowling alley on Nov. 1 when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire. Police said that two other people were also injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

The Harris County medical examiner ruled the death of Takeoff a homicide days after the shooting. The “T-Shirt” rapper died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to a preliminary autopsy report reviewed by The Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.