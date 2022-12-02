Suspect arrested in Houston in shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Nardine Saad
·2 min read
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A representative confirms that rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. He was 28. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Takeoff at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Houston police have arrested a man suspected in the Nov. 1 shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with the slaying of Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known as Atlanta rapper Takeoff, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Friday during a press conference.

Cameron Joshua, 22, who was arrested separately on Nov. 22, also faces weapons charges in connection with the shooting death.

Finner said that he believed the slain rapper was "definitely in the wrong place at the wrong time," adding that Clark was in possession of the weapon during the shooting.

"He's in custody, he's arrested and he's charged ... Still some work to be done on it," Finner said at the press conference.

Sgt. Michael Burrow of the department's homicide division said that video surveillance, cellphone video and audio, as well as physical evidence and shooting reconstruction and ballistic evidence led to Clark's arrest and the charges against him.

"The investigation is still ongoing. We still have a lot of people that we're trying to locate and talk to... But I can tell you, to confirm some of the speculation that's out there: The event was a private party. There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting."

Burrow said that Takeoff was neither involved in the dice game nor the argument outside and was not armed.

"He was an innocent bystander," he said.

The Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos consisted of Takeoff, his uncle Quavo, 31, and his cousin Offset, 30. The Grammy-nominated group is known for hits such as “Walk It Talk It,” “Stir Fry” and “Bad and Boujee.” Takeoff, whose star was on the rise before the shooting, had been characterized as the “peaceful” and “chill” member of the act.

TMZ previously reported that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at a private party at a bowling alley on Nov. 1 when an altercation broke out and someone opened fire. Police said that two other people were also injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

The Harris County medical examiner ruled the death of Takeoff a homicide days after the shooting. The “T-Shirt” rapper died of “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm,” according to a preliminary autopsy report reviewed by The Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect Arrested & Charged for Takeoff Murder

    Another man was also arrested and charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," he said.

  • Arrest Made in Death of Migos Rapper Takeoff

    33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder

  • Weeks after fatal stabbing of homeless veteran at L.A. City College, authorities seek public's help

    Authorities, on Wednesday, released pictures of the victim and surveillance video screenshots of the person believed to be the suspect.

  • Fatal New Philadelphia fire ruled arson; $5,000 reward offered for information

    The fire that killed Leanne Asuncion, 66, has been ruled arson. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information.

  • Putin says strikes on Ukraine infrastructure 'inevitable'

    President Vladimir Putin said on Friday &nbsp;Russia's strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure were "inevitable" as the Kremlin rejected US President Joe Biden's terms for talks and warned the assault would continue. After suffering humiliating military defeats during what has become the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, Russia began targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in October, causing sweeping blackouts. Speaking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the first time since mid-September, Putin slammed what he called the West's "destructive" policies in Ukraine and said Russian strikes were a response to "provocative" attacks from Kyiv. Moscow "had long refrained from precision missile strikes against certain targets on the territory of Ukraine", Putin told Scholz, according to a Kremlin readout of the phone talks. "But now such measures have become a forced and inevitable response to Kyiv's provocative attacks on Russia's civilian infrastructure," the Kremlin said, referring in particular to the October attack on a bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland. During the hour-long &nbsp;call with Putin, Scholz "urged the Russian president to come as quickly as possible to a diplomatic solution including the withdrawal of Russian troops", according to the German leader's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. Putin urged Berlin to "reconsider its approaches in the context of the Ukrainian events", the Kremlin said. He accused the West of carrying out "destructive" policies in Ukraine, stressing that its political and financial aid "leads to the fact that Kyiv completely rejects the idea of any negotiations". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had ruled out any talks with Russia while Putin is in power shortly after the Kremlin claimed to have annexed several Ukrainian regions. - Offensive 'continues' - The Kremlin also indicated Moscow was in no mood for talks over Ukraine, after Biden said he would be willing to sit down with Putin if the Russian leader truly wanted to end the fighting. "What did President Biden say in fact? He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine," Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding Moscow was "certainly" not ready to accept those conditions. "The special military operation continues," he added, using the Kremlin term for the assault launched on February 24. Russia's strikes have destroyed close to half of the Ukrainian energy system and left millions in the cold and dark at the onset of winter. In the latest estimates from Kyiv, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Zelensky, said as many as 13,000 Ukrainian troops have died in the fighting. Both Moscow and Kyiv are suspected of minimising their losses to avoid damaging the morale. Top US general Mark Milley last month said more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv's forces likely suffering similar casualties. - 'We are not defeated' - The fighting in Ukraine has also claimed the lives of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and forced millions to flee their homes. Those who remain in the country have had to cope with emergency blackouts as authorities sought to relieve the pressure on the energy infrastructure. In an attempt to boost the mood in the capital Kyiv, musicians played a classical music concert on Thursday with hundreds of LED candles lighting up the stage. "We thought it was a good idea to save energy," Irina Mikolaenko, one of the concert's organisers, told AFP. She said they wanted to spread "inspiration, light and love" and "tell people that we are not defeated". Ukrainian officials have said they are expecting a new wave of Russian attacks shortly. Meanwhile, Western nations have been seeking ways to further starve Russia of resources to fight in Ukraine by imposing a price cap on its oil exports on top of a multitude of sanctions already introduced against Moscow. On Thursday evening, European diplomats were close to nodding the plan through, but Poland refused to back the scheme, saying the $60 a barrel ceiling was not low enough. Moscow has previously warned that it will not export oil to countries enforcing a price cap. bur/bp

  • 5 charged after witness finds woman beaten, naked in dog cage in Georgia home, deputies say

    The witness told officials that he overheard someone inside the home state that multiple people were on their way to “have their way with her.”

  • NYC subway rider beaten and called a racial slur for refusing to give up his seat, police say

    Two New York City teenagers were charged with hate crime assault after they allegedly beat a subway passenger who refused to give up his seat and directed anti-Asian statements toward him, police said.

  • ‘Nothing short of shocking.’ Miami woman gets 5 years for wild DUI crash, carjacking, chase

    The facts of the case were bizarre and largely undisputed: Alexis Facey, a single mother, attended a friend’s birthday party at Tootsie’s strip club in Miami Gardens. After a free shot of liquor and many drinks, she climbed into her car and drove off.

  • School administrator had sex with student, gave alcohol to minors at Halloween party, GBI says

    An administrator with the Murray County School System is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student and supplying alcohol to minors at a Halloween party.

  • Transgender Insurrectionist Found Guilty, Faces 50+ Years in Prison

    Jessica Watkins and other Oath Keepers were convicted Tuesday of multiple felonies for their involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol building.

  • Affidavit: Oklahoma man said he killed 4 men, 'cut them up'

    A man described as a “person of interest” in the killing and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma admitted to a woman that he killed the men and “cut them up,” according to a prosecutor's affidavit. Authorities believe 67-year-old Joseph Kennedy shot and killed the four men on Oct. 9 at Kennedy’s scrap yard, according to the affidavit unsealed Thursday and signed by Assistant District Attorney Carman Rainbolt. Kennedy told a woman in Gore, Oklahoma, that he killed and dismembered the four men because they were stealing from him, according to the affidavit, which was filed by prosecutors who were seeking to increase Kennedy's bond.

  • University of Idaho murder victim's father says his daughter died ‘in the same bed’ as her best friend

    The father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves said on Wednesday that his only comfort is that his daughter died right next to her best friend.

  • Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities

    He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.

  • Florida QB Kitna leaves jail as child porn details emerge

    Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna was released from jail on $80,000 bond on Thursday, a day after he was arrested on five child pornography charges that police said included images of a man having sex with a young girl. Judge Meshon Rawls set the bond and as conditions for Kitna's release ordered him not to have any unsupervised contact with minors and not to have any internet access. Kitna sobbed into his hands when his parents, including former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, address the court during a 75-minute appearance.

  • Amazon workers stole nearly $10M from company to buy real estate, luxury cars, feds say

    “This staggering fraud was fueled by pure greed,” a prosecutor said.

  • Livestreamer who filmed Mumbai harassment calls out negative generalizations about India

    ​​A South Korean streamer is recounting her experience to the media after the two men who harassed her on the streets of Khar in Mumbai, India, were arrested by police. The culprits were identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, according to Mumbai Police. Hyojeong Park, also known on the internet as Mhyochi, was livestreaming on Twitch while she was on her way back to her hotel in Khar at around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • He Had His First Thanksgiving With Fam in 31 Years—Then Allegedly Murdered a Priest

    Archdiocese of New OrleansThis year marked Antonio Donde Tyson’s first Thanksgiving home in more than three decades.Tyson, 49, was released from a Louisiana state prison in August, following a 1993 conviction for burglary, armed robbery, and forcible rape.“31 years 10 months since me and my three siblings has been together [on] our first Thanksgiving,” Tyson’s younger brother Lester, 43, wrote in a Nov. 24 Facebook post. “I enjoy Thanksgiving and I’m so thankful for God have truly blessed us wit

  • Jackson State University President: A person of interest in custody in JSU student death

    Jackson State University and law enforcement officials are working a scene on Jackson State's campus.

  • 'Loving, Friendly' 7-Year-Old Girl Vanishes from Her Texas Home — and a Search Is Underway

    Athena Strand's health and safety "are in danger," according to officials, after she disappeared from her Paradise, Texas, home Wednesday following an argument with her stepmother