Suspect arrested in Hunt County on two dozen charges from across North Texas

Nov. 11—A Denton County man is in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, being held on some two dozen charges filed from four North Texas counties.

Michael Steven Smith, 34, of Justin was arrested Wednesday morning by the Royse City Police Department on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He remained in custody at the jail Thursday morning, being held on the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge, nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon from Wise County, one count of unlawful possession of metal or body armor by felon from Wise County, nine counts of theft of firearm from Wise County, two counts of burglary of a building from Denton County, one count of theft of property of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 from Denton County and one count of credit/debit card abuse from Cooke County.

Bond amounts had not been announced as of Thursday morning. It was not known whether Smith has an attorney or would be seeking the appointment of a defense counsel by filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.