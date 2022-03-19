Suspect arrested in Jackson murder case from November

Mar. 19—A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a man whose body was found bound in the basement of his home in November.

Adedoyin Babafemi Brandon Odutola, 36, was wanted on warrants for murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in the first degree by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Odutola was arrested on the 3000 block of Mistletoe Avenue in Hephzibah, Georgia, on March 15, according to the sheriff's office.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest.

He is currently being held in Richmond County jail awaiting extradition, according to jail records.

Discovery of the body

On Nov. 14, 2021, the Jackson Police Department responded to a home on the 100 block of 3rd Street for a well-being check after a neighbor noticed a "foul smell coming from the house" and hadn't "seen or heard anyone at the residence for a few weeks," according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of a male behind a door that was blocked by a couch. The victim was "in a stage of decomposition and his hands and feet were bound," said Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

The body was identified as 61-year-old Eldon Wayne Ledford.

Responding officers noted the side door "appeared to have damage but was propped closed by something in the way from within the residence," according to the report. The back door also was open.

Police found a "bloody shirt on the floor in the den area" and noted there were "several cabinets and compartments" open in the kitchen, according to the report. Officers stated "it appeared that much of the residence had been ransacked."

Burnt documents were also found on the kitchen stove and kitchen sink, according to the report.

On Feb. 15, the Aiken County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide due to blunt force injuries.