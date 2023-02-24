Suspect arrested in January homicide on Columbus' West Side

Columbus police cruiser

A Columbus man has been arrested in connection with a fatal Jan. 6 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead.

Columbus police said Ron Robinson, 42, of the Southeast Side, was arrested on Thursday on a homicide charge in connection with the shooting.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, police were called to the 3600 block of West Horizons Drive on the city's West Side for an unknown complaint. When responding officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Justin Douglas with a gunshot wound.

Douglas, who was from the East Side, was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to court records, a witness told police that Robinson, after firing at Douglas, had pointed the firearm at a 33-year-old woman who was with Douglas, but the handgun malfunctioned. After clearing the malfunction, Robinson fired again at the woman, but missed.

According to his obituary, Douglas, called "JD" by friends and family, was a graduate of Columbus City Scxhools' Eastmoor Academy and had attended Ohio State University, where he was a member of the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity.

Douglas had three children, as well as a large extended family in central Ohio and in Jamaica, where he was buried.

