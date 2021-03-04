Suspect arrested in January shooting death of Chattanooga father of six

Rosana Hughes, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·2 min read

Mar. 4—A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January fatal shooting in front of the Night Owl Club on Dodson Avenue.

Chattanooga police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of East Third Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 and found 28-year-old Kenneth "Lil KenKen" Trammel Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Hamilton County court records.

Trammel — a father of six, according to his obituary — was rushed to a local hospital and died a short time later.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner later noted he was shot twice in the torso, court records state.

The day of the shooting, officers found evidence of a crime scene at 830 Dodson Ave., and homicide investigators arrived soon after.

Investigators found 9mm and .45 caliber shell casings in front of the entrance to the bar and .40 caliber shell casings in the road on Dodson Avenue, according to court records.

Police were able to locate surveillance footage that captured the shooting.

The video reportedly shows Trammel standing to the side of the building where the bar is located and talking with the driver of a light-colored Ford Focus, court records state. Trammel was then shot and ran toward his own vehicle, and the Focus headed north on Dodson Avenue.

"Later, crime scene investigators and I recreated the crime scene location and were able to determine the victim could have only been shot by the driver of the Ford Focus," the lead investigator noted in the criminal affidavit.

Over the course of the investigation, police determined Melvin Evans, 28, was the driver of the Ford. Court records did not state how investigators reached that conclusion.

Evans was later stopped in the same vehicle, which turned out to be registered to him.

A search warrant was obtained for Evans' home, and police found the same clothing he was reportedly wearing the day of the shooting. And cell phone records allegedly placed him at the crime scene at the same time and day that Trammel was killed.

Evans was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $200,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Trammel's death was the third and latest homicide of 2021, according to Times Free Press records.

Contact Rosana Hughes at 423-757-6327, rhughes@timesfreepress.com or follow her on Twitter @HughesRosana.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas electric industry financial crisis to grow as more costs surface

    The Texas electricity market faces "insurmountable distress" as more gas and service bills come due, power industry officials said on Thursday at a hearing into financial fallout from the state's February blackout. Vistra's power plants ran between 20% and 30% below capacity because of a lack of natural gas, Quinn said.

  • North Carolina husband and wife smuggled women into U.S. for forced labor, feds say

    Women and children were held captive at an NC home, abused, threatened, and sometimes shocked with a Taser.

  • North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of misconduct

    The North Dakota House on Thursday took an unprecedented step and booted a lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol. The Republican-controlled chamber voted 69-25 on a resolution to expel GOP Rep. Luke Simons. Simons, who has denied wrongdoing and refused Republican leaders’ calls for him to resign, is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior, dating back to shortly after he took office in 2017.

  • Elijah McClain's mom says his death sparked push for change

    Sheneen McClain is not always hopeful but thinks it's possible the death of her son Elijah McClain could create change. Officers in suburban Denver stopped the 23-year-old Black massage therapist in 2019 as he walked home from the store after getting a 911 call that he looked suspicious. An investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora after McClain's death got renewed attention during the nationwide push for racial justice said last week that there was no apparent legal justification for police to stop or use force on him.

  • The pope, the ayatollah and the hopes of millions: Iraq trip brings risks — and rare promise

    “I long to meet you, see your faces, visit your land, ancient and extraordinary cradle of civilization,” Pope Francis said ahead of his visit.

  • How have kids fared during the COVID pandemic? It depends where you live — take a look

    The report also found major racial, demographic and economic disparities among children in different states.

  • Police are investigating a human skull found by a pair of YouTubers shooting a video

    Danny and Felicity Duffy, who run the YouTube account Exploring With Danny, found a human skull while filming a "paranormal investigation."

  • Clergy leads rare Christian revival in Iraqi town

    Mazen Shemes's nine-year-old son was killed by a mortar as Islamic State advanced across northern Iraq in 2014.That night, the family buried him and fled Qaraqosh, a Christian enclave near Mosul, along with thousands of others.Five years later, the farmer is back on his land, replanting trees and coaxing it back to life.His community is growing back too, encouraged by an active local clergy, which helped Shemes and others rebuild."When we came back, we filed an application at the church, we went to Father Georges, and they finished our house."Pope Francis will visit Qaraqosh on Sunday (March 7), as part of a four-day tour of Iraq, the first ever by a pope.About half the town's Christians have returned, a rare ray of hope for a community devastated by years of Islamist violence.That's down to church leaders, who hatched a plan to encourage families back to the town of 50,000 people, by rebuilding houses first, then churches.Funds came mainly from Christian organisations abroad. Father Georges Jahola was put in charge."We have this piece of land. We have inherited this small patch of land from our ancestors. If we lose it, we lose our identity."Qaraqosh boasts the Grand Immaculate Church, Iraq's biggest, restored now after it was damaged and burned.Pope Francis's visit is a source of pride for a community that remains vulnerable.And morale was high for the volunteers who danced and sang as they cleaned and decorated it in preparation.

  • 'Pillar of the Community' Store Owner Fatally Shot in Utah

    Super Groceries, located at 675 N. Monroe Blvd., saw a man enter its premises around 11:50 p.m. and make conversation with owner Satnam Singh, police said. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a gray Oakland Raiders hoodie, black gloves, black sweats (with white lettering on the left leg) and dark-colored shoes. On Tuesday, the Ogden Police Department announced that they have detained a “person of interest” in connection with the incident.

  • Trump inadvertently boosts Biden's stimulus messaging with another statement raging against McConnell

    Former President Donald Trump has released a new post-presidency statement, and Democrats might just be glad he did. The former president, who remains permanently banned from Twitter, released a statement Thursday once again raging against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), blasting him as the "most unpopular politician in the country" while blaming him for Republicans' Senate losses in Georgia — losses for which Trump himself has been blamed by other Republicans. One of the reasons Republicans lost the two Georgia Senate runoffs in January, Trump argues, was "Mitch McConnell's refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad." The statement offered "quite the pre-stimulus political gift to Democrats," wrote National Journal's Josh Kraushaar, while The Washington Post's Dave Weigel noted that Trump "remarkably" used this opportunity to "validate Biden's messaging on the $1,400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them." Remarkably, Trump also uses this statement to validate Biden's messaging on the $1400 checks instead of whacking him and Democrats for curtailing them. "The $2000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats." https://t.co/M9dXoX13VS — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) March 4, 2021 Indeed, Trump writes that "the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats," while offering no comment on the fact that the new checks are actually for $1,400, nor on Biden's recent compromise that narrows the eligibility. Politico's Gabby Orr observed that Trump "could have put out a statement saying the income phase-outs in the Biden stimulus bill are going to mean he gave checks to more Americans," but "instead he's still targeting his own party with stuff like this." This was just Trump's latest statement in this vein after he released another one last month describing McConnell as an "unsmiling political hack." He also mentioned McConnell in a recent Conservative Political Action Conference speech, in which he took credit for McConnell's recent re-election. McConnell told Fox News he "didn't watch" the speech and that "we're dealing with the present and the future, not looking back to the past." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceThe Republican grievance perpetual motion machineTrump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

  • Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes

    As the trial approaches for a white Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, prosecutors are putting the time Derek Chauvin’s knee was on the Black man's neck at about nine minutes. The fact that the figure has evolved probably won't matter at Chauvin’s trial, which begins Monday with jury selection. One former prosecutor says it’s common for such details to be fine-tuned as prosecutors build a case.

  • White House admits Biden cannot force people to wear masks or get vaccines as Texas and Mississippi drop safeguards

    With Republican governors in Texas and Mississippi rolling back Covid-related public health safeguards, the Joe Biden administration has recognised the stark reality when it comes to overseeing the pandemic response: There’s only so much the White House can do. On Wednesday, Mr Biden was highly critical of Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who have both decided to dispense with mask mandates in their states and limitations on businesses, including restaurants that had previously been forced to operate at reduced capacity.

  • Another Trump on the ballot? Lara Trump eyes Senate seat

    A Trump may be on the ballot next year — but not Donald Trump. The former president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is eyeing the North Carolina Senate seat being vacated by Republican Richard Burr. While many in the state are skeptical she will move forward, an entrance into the race would set up a crucial test of whether Donald Trump's popularity among Republicans, which remains massive more than a month after leaving office, can translate to others.

  • Getting a 'COVID arm' rash after the Moderna vaccine might be itchy, but it's no big deal

    Some people have reported a red, raised rash that shows up days to a week after getting the Moderna shot and goes away quickly.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Trump considering ditching Pence for 2024 run and picking someone Black or female as running mate, report says

    South Dakota governor Kristi Noem and South Carolina senator Tim Scott rumoured for position

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Ireland says UK not behaving like a 'respectable country'

    Britain's decision to make unilateral changes to Northern Irish Brexit arrangements is "not the appropriate behaviour of a respectable country" and will erode trust with the European Union, senior Irish ministers said on Thursday. The EU promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated terms of Britain's divorce deal.

  • Luxury carmaker Aston Martin unveiled its first new Formula 1 car in more than 60 years with the help of Tom Brady and Daniel Craig. Take a look at the AMR21.

    Aston Martin's AMR21 will be driven by Germany's Sebastian Vettel and Canada's Lance Stroll in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

  • South Korea's first transgender soldier found dead

    Byun Hee-soo had been dismissed by the military for undergoing gender reassignment surgery.