Suspect arrested in January shooting death of Chattanooga father of six

Mar. 4—A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a January fatal shooting in front of the Night Owl Club on Dodson Avenue.

Chattanooga police stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of East Third Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 31 and found 28-year-old Kenneth "Lil KenKen" Trammel Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Hamilton County court records.

Trammel — a father of six, according to his obituary — was rushed to a local hospital and died a short time later.

The Hamilton County Medical Examiner later noted he was shot twice in the torso, court records state.

The day of the shooting, officers found evidence of a crime scene at 830 Dodson Ave., and homicide investigators arrived soon after.

Investigators found 9mm and .45 caliber shell casings in front of the entrance to the bar and .40 caliber shell casings in the road on Dodson Avenue, according to court records.

Police were able to locate surveillance footage that captured the shooting.

The video reportedly shows Trammel standing to the side of the building where the bar is located and talking with the driver of a light-colored Ford Focus, court records state. Trammel was then shot and ran toward his own vehicle, and the Focus headed north on Dodson Avenue.

"Later, crime scene investigators and I recreated the crime scene location and were able to determine the victim could have only been shot by the driver of the Ford Focus," the lead investigator noted in the criminal affidavit.

Over the course of the investigation, police determined Melvin Evans, 28, was the driver of the Ford. Court records did not state how investigators reached that conclusion.

Evans was later stopped in the same vehicle, which turned out to be registered to him.

A search warrant was obtained for Evans' home, and police found the same clothing he was reportedly wearing the day of the shooting. And cell phone records allegedly placed him at the crime scene at the same time and day that Trammel was killed.

Evans was charged with criminal homicide and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail on a $200,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Trammel's death was the third and latest homicide of 2021, according to Times Free Press records.

