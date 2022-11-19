Suspect arrested in Jefferson Hills believed to be involved in Somerset County robbery

A suspect was taken into custody in Jefferson Hills on Friday night.

According to police, local and state officers took the suspect into custody at the Jefferson Hills Motel, on Route 51 near Lewis Run Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect is believed to be involved in a robbery in Somerset County earlier Friday.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene saw a car being loaded onto a tow truck.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 is working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

