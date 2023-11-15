Suspect arrested in July City Heights killing

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected in the July shooting death of a 35-year-old San Diego resident in the Chollas Creek neighborhood was arrested Monday evening, authorities said.

Kevin Castaneda, 20, of San Diego, was identified as the suspect and arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry while trying to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department said in a news release Tuesday. He was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The shooting occurred on July 30 around 7:23 p.m. in the 3700 block of Altadena Avenue, according to SDPD.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as Marcelo Barajas, lying in the street with at least one gunshot to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Detectives found out that the Barajas was confronted by a group of males while walking when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

