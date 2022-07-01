Suspect arrested in June 16 homicide

Jul. 1—The Meridian Police Department on Thursday announced it had a suspect in custody in the June 16 shooting death of Garrian Owens.

Owens, 23, was shot in the 2300 block of Hwy 29 North shortly after 10 p.m. He was taken to the local hospital and later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday Meridian Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old CJ Mclelland in connection with the shooting.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Mclelland turned himself into police Thursday morning. He was charged with murder and held without bond.