Suspect arrested, juvenile safe following multi-county chase, deputies say

Officials in Gaston County announced the arrest of a suspect reported to have kidnapped a juvenile from Georgia on Sunday.

According to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), around 9:23 a.m. a deputy saw a vehicle being driven by 40-year-old Matthew Penny.

Deputies say Penny has outstanding felony warrants for failing to appear in court, drug possession, and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the reported kidnapping.

Law enforcement began the chase on I-85 South near Exit 13 and continued on the interstate into Cherokee County, S.C. where the South Carolina Highway Patrol took over.

Officials say that Penny exited I-85 at Exit 100 and then drove into a ditch near the exit before running away, he was captured nearby.

According to GCSO, the missing juvenile was found unharmed and Penny was arrested in South Carolina.

Gaston County will be charging Penny with felony flee/elude, driving with a revoked license, speeding, careless and reckless driving, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

