Suspect arrested for kicking man to death during 2020 argument in Harlem liquor store

A suspect has been arrested for kicking a homeless man to death during a 2020 argument in a Harlem liquor store, police said Thursday.

Juan Jimenez, 43, was nabbed last Friday and charged with manslaughter. He is also homeless, according to cops.

On Oct. 4, 2020, Jimenez got into an argument with Francisco Sierra Lopez, also 43, inside a liquor store near Broadway and W. 125th St. about 1:30 a.m., according to cops.

The quarrel over money and liquor turned physical, with Jimenez allegedly kicking the victim up to 10 times in the chest. Medics rushed Lopez to Mt. Sinai Morningside, where he died just over an hour later.

Police at the time said there were other suspects involved but the investigation later cleared two other men who were at the scene. No other suspects are now being sought.

Jimenez has prior arrests for robbery and assault, police said. He is being held without bail on Rikers Island for the liquor store homicide.