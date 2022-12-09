Suspect arrested after kidnapping 86-year-old at Clayton County convenience store, police say

Clayton County police have arrested the suspect accused of kidnapping an elderly woman at a convenience store.

Police confirmed the arrest to Channel 2 Action News on Friday. Police did not release the suspect’s name.

Officers said Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North Main Street in Jonesboro just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

In the dramatic scene caught on camera, surveillance video shows a man get into the car. He eventually drove off with McCurry still in the passenger seat.

She was found at a restaurant in the 800 block of Howell Mill Road just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with McCurry’s son Phillip shortly after his mother was found safe. McCurry suffers from dementia.

Phillip McCurry said her caretaker ran into the store to pick up something when the suspect took off with his mother in the car.

“Very relieved that we got her back safe and sound,” he said. “I was very concerned. Just didn’t really know. The unknown is pretty scary. But I have a lot of faith in the Lord.”

While he drove his mother to urgent care after the terrifying ordeal, Phillip McCurry told Channel 2 that she is doing well.

“I’m feeling very blessed to have her back all in one piece.”

