Suspect arrested after kidnapping near Las Vegas Strip that led to police chase

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a suspect after a kidnapping led to a police chase on Sunday.

Metro officers responded to a report of a kidnapping near the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road.

Police were able to find the victim.

Officers were able to locate the suspect and a police chase took place. The suspect eventually pulled over and was taken into custody at the I-15 and Starr Avenue overpass, police said.

The I-15 southbound was closed at Starr Avenue. Lanes began to reopen around 1 p.m., according to RTC.

