Suspect arrested in killing amid post-West Indian American Day Parade parties in Brooklyn

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man amid post-West Indian American Day Parade parties in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Monday night, according to police.

Sergio Codrington, 39, was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance for the shooting death of 51-year-old Malik Muhammad, cops said Tuesday.

Responding to a 911 call around 8:50 p.m., officers found Muhammad’s body riddled with bullets on Sterling Place near Schenectady Ave., about three blocks away from the parade route, as raucous parties were still filling the streets.

A witness coming from a nearby party was near the scene, a construction site, when he heard multiple gunshots. He described the killing as deliberate and thorough.

“There were lots of shots,” a witness who would only give his name as Roman told the Daily News on Monday. “They gave him everything. They made sure he was dead.”

Muhammad’s killing was the third shooting reported near the parade route on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and thumb on Eastern Parkway near Utica Ave. when two groups began arguing with each other.

One of the fighters pulled a gun and opened fire into the crowd amid the brawl at 5:20 p.m., said NYPD Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny.

Two other teens suffered slash wounds amid the fracas and an FDNY fire truck at the scene was hit with a stray bullet, according to police.

The gunman in the Monday afternoon shooting near Utica Ave. tossed his weapon away as he fled.

That firearm and 29 others were recovered within the four precincts where J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade took place, cops said. More than 70 weapons were recovered by police over the weekend throughout the city.

Another man suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a fight outside a five-story residential building along Eastern Parkway at the corner of Franklin Ave. at 4:20 p.m., according to cops.