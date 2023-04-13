Suspect arrested in killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee in San Francisco

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

San Francisco police have made an arrest in the killing of the tech executive and Cash App creator Bob Lee, who was fatally stabbed last week in a crime that sent shock waves through the city and the tech industry.

Law enforcement officers made an arrest early Thursday morning in nearby Emeryville, Mission Local reported. The suspect in the case, Nima Momeni, appears to work in tech and reportedly knew Lee, according to the outlet, which was the first to report on the development.

Police have not yet released a statement, but Krista Lee, the executive’s ex-wife, confirmed the arrest to KTVU, and said she believed Momeni knew Lee. Matt Dorsey, who sits on the San Francisco board of supervisors, also confirmed the arrest and thanked the police for their work.

“Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr Lee’s family members, friends and colleagues. But I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Dorsey said.

Police found the 43-year-old Lee with stab wounds on the sidewalk in front of a condominium building in the Rincon Hill neighborhood shortly after 2.35am last Tuesday. Few details were released in the case immediately, but surveillance footage showed Lee stumbling along a sidewalk and seeking help in the aftermath of the violent attack.

Mission Local reported that Lee was traveling in Momeni’s car when there was a confrontation and Lee left the vehicle. Momeni allegedly stabbed Lee multiple times using a knife that was later recovered near the scene, according to the outlet.

Momeni, 38, was booked into San Francisco county jail on suspicion of murder on Thursday morning, according to jail records.

The San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lee, who created the mobile payment service Cash App while working as chief technology officer of Square, was the chief product officer for the cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin when he died. Friends have described him as a brilliant man with “innate kindness” and “boundless energy”.

Though the circumstances of Lee’s death remained unclear, the tragedy fueled fears about crime in San Francisco and further intensified debate around public safety. Tech leaders were quick to put pressure on public officials to address crime in the city.

San Francisco has a lower homicide and violent crime rate than other major cities, but many residents have grown frustrated by the addiction and homelessness crisis playing out on city streets and high rates of property crime.