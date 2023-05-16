Suspect arrested in killing of high school student near festival, Fresno sheriff says

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday announced the arrest in the April fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Sunnyside High School student.

The suspect was identified as Tyvanh Sysaknoi, 20, of Fresno, who was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of voluntary manslaughter with a bail of $95,000.

Nolyn Chann was killed April 15 during a disturbance at the intersection of Valentine and Princeton avenues. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Chann on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies administered CPR, but he died at Community Regional Medical Center. Chann lived in Clovis.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said detectives learned the shooting involved Asian gang members and took place close to the Fresno Cambodian Buddhist Temple, where a large celebration was taking place.

“The people involved in the shooting were in this area of town to attend the event at the temple,” Botti said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact detective Aurelio Flores at 559-600-8208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to remain anonymous.