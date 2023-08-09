Suspect arrested in killing of homeless man, whose body was found in Fresno County garage

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old man in the killing of a homeless man whose body was found in a garage.

Miguel Luis Gutierrez Jr. was booked into the Fresno County Jail on Tuesday and charged in the murder of Ismael Orlando Herrera.

Detectives received information on Sunday that Gutierrez was in Ceres, which is roughly 100 miles from Fresno.

Through a coordinated effort, the Ceres Police Department found Gutierrez outside a motel and took him into custody. Gutierrez was later turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Gutierrez was wanted in the Aug. 1 killing of Herrera, whose body was found at a home of S. Blythe Avenue, just south of W. Clayton Avenue.

Herrera did not live on the property where his body was found.

The property owner, however, did know of Herrera, who was known to frequent the area of Caruthers and Riverdale, according to the sheriff’s office.

County spokesman Tony Botti said Herrera’s injuries were consistent with that of a homicide.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 to remain anonymous.