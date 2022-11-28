Suspect arrested after killing man, shooting woman at East Point food mart; police say

East Point police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man shot and killed another man near 3106 Washington Road.

According to police, they responded to Falcon Food Mart on Sunday and found a man and woman both with a gunshot wound.

The suspect was still on the scene and was arrested.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The male victim died from his injuries.

The suspect was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

