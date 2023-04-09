Phoenix police.

A suspect was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing two men within two months.

In January, police responded to a call of multiple shots fired inside a residence near 15th Street and Kristal Way in Phoenix. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Aaron Scott Byous with gunshot wounds; he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A warrant was issued for 27-year-old Kathryn Hansen's arrest on first-degree murder charges.

In February, officers responded to a house for reports of a shooting near Palo Verde Street and Southern Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Keith Emmons dead inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds, according to police. Witnesses identified Hansen as the shooter, prompting the department to issue a warrant for Hansen's arrest on first-degree murder charges.

Police searched for Hansen for two months, asking the public to send in any tips that could lead to her arrest, officials said.

On Saturday afternoon detectives arrested 27-year-old Kathryn Hansen after nearly a two-month-long investigation. Hansen was booked into jail for both the Phoenix and Mesa homicides.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect arrested in killing of Phoenix man, Mesa man