Suspect arrested in killing at Rail Runner stop in Santa Fe

Apr. 8—SANTA FE — Santa Fe police arrested a 22-year-old they believe killed one man and critically wounded another at the South Capitol Rail Runner Express stop Monday afternoon.

Matthew Arellano, 22, is charged with murder in the killing of David Hernandez, and attempt to commit murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to a Santa Fe police news release. Police say Arellano stabbed two men with a knife and then shot them with a handgun.

Arellano was taken into custody Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Hopewell Street.

Hernandez, 24, of Santa Fe, died at the scene of gunshot wounds, SFPD Capt. Anthony Tapia said. The person wounded, 38-year-old Elijo Trujillo of the Santa Fe area, was in critical condition at a local hospital Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Hernandez's killing is the fifth homicide in Santa Fe this year.

Court documents reveal that multiple witnesses at the scene heard Hernandez and Trujillo speaking about methamphetamine. Several witnesses described the shooting as a drug deal gone wrong.

One witness overheard a young man at the station complaining about Hernandez and Trujillo, saying "they just jacked me." Another witness said Hernandez was talking about being overcharged for methamphetamine, court documents indicate.

The Rail Runner's South Capitol station was closed from about 3:45 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. Monday while the incident was investigated.

Surveillance footage at the train station shows Arellano stabbing both men and shooting them with a revolver, court documents say.

Police say that during a police interview Arellano admitted to stabbing Hernandez, but he said he didn't mean to kill anyone. Arellano told police he just wanted to fight Hernandez and Trujillo because they had assaulted his friend.

Tapia said police are looking for that friend, Travis Whaler, to speak with him about what he knows of the incident. Santa Fe police are asking for the public's help in locating Whaler.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Santa Fe police at 505-955-5265 or 505-428-3710.