Suspect arrested in killings of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque

A suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers tracked the suspect through a Volkswagen Jetta that had been spotted near the crime scene, according to Police Chief Harold Medina.

Police did not immediately release any identifying information about the suspect.

The murders took place over the course of nine months, police said. Mohammad Ahmadi, a 62-year-old man from Afghanistan, was killed in November 2021.

Three more men were killed in recent days. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, were killed shortly before Naeem Hussain, 25, was shot dead Friday night. All three men were from Pakistan. Cops said all four men were ambushed.

“As with the previous three murders we mentioned on Thursday, there’s reason to believe this death is related to those shootings,” Medina said after Naeem Hussain was killed.

