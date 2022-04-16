Suspect arrested in killings of couple, teen grandson at Georgia gun range

A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Georgia shooting range that left the owners and their teen grandson dead.

Jacob Christian Muse is facing three counts of malice murder, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The 21-year-old, from College Park, Georgia, was arrested on Friday in the slayings at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the GBI, the Grantville Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the family-run business on April 8, after they received a 911 call from the owner’s son. They said he discovered his family members dead inside the range.

The victims were identified as Thomas Hawk, 75; Evelyn Hawk, 75, who run the shooting range, and their 17-year-old grandson, Luke Hawk. He was on spring break when the violence occurred, helping out his grandparents with the business.

Some 40 guns and the range’s surveillance camera were also stolen, according to investigators.

Police Chief Steve Whitlock said the Hawk family was well-known and well-respected in their small community. They’ve been operating Lock Stock & Barrel for nearly 30 years, he added.

Muse has been booked into the Coweta County Jail. No further details regarding his arrest have been released.

