Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting, Dallas police say

(Reuters) -Dallas police on Tuesday said a suspect has been arrested in last week's Koreatown hair salon shooting that wounded three women in an incident that echoed last year's Atlanta-area shooting rampage that targeted people of Asian descent.

The suspect, who was not identified, was being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said in a tweet early Tuesday morning. Chief Edgardo Garcia will release more information on the arrest later on Tuesday, the Tweet said.

The suspect entered a hair salon in the city's Koreatown section on Wednesday, and opened fire. The gunman wounded the owner of the Hair World salon, a stylist who worked there and a customer. All three were Korean women, according to reports by ABC affiliate WFAA. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

While authorities said they did not know the motive behind the gunfire, the incident recalled the shooting of eight people in Atlanta-area massage spas, six of whom were Asian or Asian-American women. Police said they had no evidence that the shooting was a hate crime but stressed the investigation was in its early stages.

