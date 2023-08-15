Suspect arrested in Lake City after firearm sale turned violent in July

On Tuesday, the Lake City Police Department issued a news alert to let the public know that a suspect wanted in a July shooting turned himself into authorities.

On Fri., Jul. 7 officers were called to Cedar Park Apartments around 4:25 p.m. after reports were received of a person shot.

Lake City Police said that a victim involved arranged to sell a gun to Jaquary D. Pratt. Upon meeting with the buyer, the victim said Pratt arrived with two other men. One of them reportedly drew a firearm and pointed it at the victim’s temple.

The victim told police he pushed the gun away and it fired, striking the victim once in the lower part of his body.

A warrant was issued for Pratt and he was arrested.

Jaedyn Washington, 19, was identified as the second suspect. A warrant was issued for Washington, and he was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said Washington turned himself in on Tuesday without incident.

