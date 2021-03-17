Suspect arrested in latest attack on an Asian American in SF

The victim is from the East Bay, and was on lunch break from his job in San Francisco when the unprovoked attack occurred. Chang tells us he now fears the city, "it's a dangerous place to walk it's not safe anymore." He's now considering moving to be with family in Nevada or Indiana.

Video Transcript

DANILO YU CHANG: Somebody pushed me from the back and start hitting me, and I lose consciousness. When I wake up, I'm all bloodied up.

JR STONE: 59-year-old Danilo Yu Chang, whose eyes are bruised and swollen shut after being attacked, is describing what happened near 3rd and Market Street in San Francisco, one of the latest attacks to leave an Asian-American injured.

DANILO YU CHANG: I got two black eyes, and I think my vision has come back on the right side, but the left is still-- I cannot see from the left. They didn't take anything. Everything is with me. I didn't lose anything. I think this is a hate crime.

JR STONE: But while Chang believes he was targeted for being a Chinese Filipino man, police say there is nothing to indicate that the incident was motivated by bias, but also not giving a motive.

The attack happened in this area Monday. It was the first day Chang, a travel agent commuting from outside the city, was back at work since the start of the pandemic. Chang says he now fears San Francisco, and is going to try to move near family in Indiana or Nevada.

DANILO YU CHANG: San Francisco is deteriorating right now. We should-- the old San Francisco is gone. It's all gone. And it's a dangerous place to walk. It's not safe anymore.

JR STONE: Police tell me they have arrested 32-year-old Jorge Devis-Milton in connection to this case and a stabbing case in the Mission District of San, Francisco. Milton has no home address. He's now behind bars on multiple felony charges. As for a motive here, police aren't giving one. JR Stone, ABC 7 News.