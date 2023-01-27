Suspect arrested after leading pursuit in stolen vehicle through Union County, deputies say

A suspect in a stolen vehicle that was being followed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police was arrested by Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday morning.

According to UCSO, deputies got an alert from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department that the stolen vehicle was going into Union County. The driver didn’t stop for a traffic stop and “fled at high speeds.”

Chopper 9 Skyzoom caught up with the pursuit after Union County deputies went from Highway 74 to an area near Old Monroe Road and Rocky River Road.

The suspect wasn’t immediately identified. The sheriff’s office said there was no threat to the public, and didn’t say that deputies are looking for anybody else in connection with the stolen vehicle or the pursuit.

