Suspect arrested less than 24 hours after armed robbery, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says

Less than 24 hours after robbing the Melrose Food Mart off state Road 100, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested the suspect.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dwayne Kirk Tennant was escorted by detectives to the Putnam County Jail on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, sometime around the evening on Dec. 6, Tennant walked into the food mart at Putnam Hall with a gun and robbed the store.

He was reported to have fled the area in a red van, which the sheriff’s office released pictures of on its Facebook page.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tennant was charged with armed robbery and grand theft. He will face a judge for his first appearance on Thursday, Dec. 8.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories