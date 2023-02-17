Suspect arrested in Los Angeles synagogue shootings

Associated Press
A central Illinois man has pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic last month, the U.S. attorney's office said Friday. Tyler W. Massengill, 32, of Chillicothe admitted to setting fire to the Peoria clinic with an explosive on Jan. 15, two days after Illinois approved expansive reproductive health care legislation aimed at protecting abortion patients and providers. Massengill, who pleaded guilty Thursday, is in jail awaiting sentencing scheduled for July 6 at the federal courthouse in Peoria.