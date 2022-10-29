Suspect arrested for making threats to shoot, harm students at Merced middle school

A 41-year old man was arrested after allegedly making threats to shoot and harm students at a middle school in Merced on Friday.

School Resource Officer Bryan Saelee received a report that Alex Arnold Trujillo, 41, had contacted school administrators at Rivera Middle School in Merced and had threatened to harm students, according to a news release.

Merced Police Officers responded to Rivera to secure the school. The school was on lockdown for a couple of hours until Trujillo’s whereabouts were known.

A search warrant was served at Trujillo’s residence where he was taken into custody. Multiple firearms were recovered from the residence.

Trujillo was booked into Merced County Jail for alleged criminal threats and possession of an unregistered firearm. His bond was set at $70,500, according to jail records.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this case call Officer Saelee at 209-388-7812.