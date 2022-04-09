Suspect arrested after man, 33, dies in shooting at illegal Ewa Beach game room

Apr. 9—Honolulu police today arrested a 23-year-old man this afternoon in connection with the death of a 33-year-old man who was shot Tuesday at an illegal game room in Ewa Beach. The victim's identity has yet to be released.

The man was shot along with another man, 25, and a woman, 64, at the game room early Tuesday.

Patrol officers responded to the 1 :47 a.m. call of shots being fired at the 9100 block of Hanakahi Street. Upon arrival, they found two men and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Charges are pending.