Suspect arrested after man attempts to steal car with juveniles in it

LANCASTER -- The Lancaster Police Department took a suspect into custody Friday after a report that the man tried to steal a vehicle that had two juveniles in it.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, at approximately 3:34 p.m. Friday, police received a 911 call about a possible abduction and vehicle theft by force. Two juveniles, aged 14 and 5, were in a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Chestnut St. when a male entered the car and tried to drive away.

Prior to officers' arrival, the children's mother was able to overpower the suspect and secure her vehicle and the juveniles, the post states.

The suspect fled toward Mary Burnham Park on foot and was apprehended by officers.

After the suspect was positively identified by witnesses, he was placed under arrest for felony abduction. Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Mother overpowers suspect who tried to steal her car with 2 children in it