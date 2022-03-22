Suspect arrested after a man burned to death in front of Miami-Dade hardware store

The man police say burned a man to death in front of a Northwest Miami-Dade hardware store on Sunday was arrested Monday while panhandling about a mile away.

Miami-Dade police say Sadrack Honorat, 31, was wearing the same light blue T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and dark shoes with reflective print on the side Monday at the corner of Northwest 58th Street and 72nd Avenue that he was on Sunday surveillance video from 7230 NW 72nd St.

An arrest report says at that address, in front of Baro Hardware, witnesses and surveillance cameras saw two men arguing when one “doused the victim with an unknown liquid and lit him on fire.”

Honorat is charged with second degree murder and being held without bond.

