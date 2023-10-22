Suspect arrested after man found dead in Fife

Detectives investigating the death of a man at a house in Fife have made an arrest.

Officers were called to a property in Gairbrig Crescent, Guardbridge at about 19:00 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said Garry Thomson, 60, who lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 57-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death and is due to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det Sgt Kevin Petrie said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Thomson at this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected."