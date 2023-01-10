Suspect arrested after man shot dead in Port Orchard

Kitsap County deputies have arrested a suspect after a man was fatally shot in Port Orchard Monday night.

At about 11 p.m., deputies were called to the 5200 block of Brady Place for reports of gunshots.

Police arrived to find a 31-year-old Pierce County man with gunshot wounds. The victim was given medical aid but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with neighbors who provided surveillance video, and detectives were able to identify the suspect’s truck and post photos on social media.

At around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, the truck was found a mile away from the shooting scene on Southeast Chasewood Place.

The suspect, a 39-year-old Port Orchard man, was taken into custody.

Detectives said they were able to find the suspect quickly because of the help received from neighbors.

This story is developing.