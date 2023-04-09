Suspect arrested after man shot, killed at Port Orchard home

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Port Orchard on Sunday morning.

KCSO deputies and officers with the Port Orchard Police Department responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Higgins Road Southeast at about 10:30 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement found a man who had been shot and killed.

The suspected shooter has been arrested, according to the KCSO.

Southeast Maple Street and Higgens Road will be closed for several hours Sunday afternoon while authorities respond to the scene.