Suspect arrested after man shot near Museum of Fine Arts

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 491 Huntington Ave. around 11:11 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Based on a suspect description, investigators stopped 27-year-old Marcello Holliday in front of police headquarters at Schroeder Plaza.

Holliday, a Boston resident, was arrested on charges of assault to murder while armed, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm. He will appear in Roxbury District Court at a later date.

“Our Boston police officers have been doing the tough and impactful work, day and night, of taking illegal guns off our streets,” Mayor Michelle Wu said. “I’m grateful for the officers responding quickly today at the MFA, from the immediate coordination with community partners to swift action identifying those involved and keeping our residents and visitors safe.”

