Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood.
According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South.
When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman dead on the scene.
Detectives are investigating to determine how they were injured.
The Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit also responded to process evidence at the scene.
Detectives booked a 42-year-old man into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide on Monday.
Police will continue to investigate this incident, but say they do not believe it was a “random homicide.”
