Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Sophie Carson and Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·4 min read

KENOSHA, Wisc. – Police in Wisconsin on Monday were piecing together what happened after three people died and three others were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a busy tavern.

A person of interest was arrested Sunday and expected to be charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide, with additional charges possible, after a manhunt involving about 100 officers, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities initially said there may be more than one shooter but later said in a statement, "There is no threat to the community at this time."

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the three people killed and three injured were all men. The department said there was one other "possible unknown shooting victim."

The shooting unfolded early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, a popular bar for students from nearby Carthage College.

The suspected shooter was a patron who "wasn't cooperating with the management" at the tavern, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said in a morning news conference. The man left the bar and returned a short time later, about 12:45 a.m., and began shooting, he said.

Shots rang out inside and outside of the tavern. Beth said the suspect "knew who the victims were" and targeted them.

Police have not identified the victims nor the person of interest arrested.

Students from Carthage College were at the bar at the time of the shooting but none of the victims are believed to be students, the school said in a statement. The school locked down overnight.

One of the victims who died got into a car after being shot and was driven away from the scene by bystanders, Beth said. The driver flagged down an officer on the way, and the officer drove the person to a hospital. The person died before arriving.

Beth said the bar was "very busy" at the time of the shooting but did not know how many people were there.

Video taken by a bystander and posted to social media after the shooting shows a chaotic scene. Emergency crews took at least two people out of the tavern with injuries, and another victim was receiving CPR just outside the front door.

The rampage was the latest of several shooting attacks across the nation, including one in Austin, Texas, on Sunday that left three people dead and one at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis last week that left eight people dead. Mass killings have claimed four or more American lives every week for the past six weeks, leaving dozens dead and several more people wounded.

The Kenosha shooting touched off a manhunt for suspects. Officers combed through neighborhood yards with flashlights and asked a nearby agency for a drone.

Peter Ploskee, 44, a neighbor who lives across the street said his doorbell camera captured footage of what he called a "shootout" between two groups. People got into vehicles and drove away quickly, he said.

Ploskee heard several gunshots from his home. He looked out his window and saw "cars taking off in every direction, people running in every direction."

Then he saw more than a dozen squad cars arrive. Officers were walking house to house and "searching every property" for the suspects, Ploskee said.

Investigators conducted interviews, collected evidence from "several" crime scenes and gathered surveillance video from "extensive neighborhood canvasses," the sheriff's department said. Ploskee said police took the footage from his doorbell camera.

In response to the shooting, Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that his "heart breaks" for Kenosha. He thanked the first responders working on the case and is "hoping and praying" those injured will recover.

"We are thinking of the families and loved ones affected and the entire Kenosha community as they grieve and grapple with yet another tragic incident of gun violence," Evers said.

Kenosha was the scene of unrest last summer after a police officer shot Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed. The police officer who shot Blake in the back in August has returned to regular duty and won't face criminal charges or administrative discipline.

An Illinois teen was accused of fatally shooting two people during protests sparked by Blake's shooting. Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch is charged with homicide and attempted homicide.

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren and John Bacon, USA TODAY; Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kenosha bar shooting: Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting arrested

Recommended Stories

  • 3 people were killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas. The suspect, a former sheriff's deputy, was arrested after a daylong manhunt.

    Local reporters said Monday morning that Stephen Broderick had been taken into custody near Manor, Texas, a suburb east of Austin.

  • Marq Claxton: Until we get to the point where we’re honest about race, we’re just moving in circles

    President Biden’s administration is taking steps to address police brutality and racial injustice in a tangible way, but the road to equality is paved with difficulties. Activist, MSNBC Contributor, and Host of “UNDISTRACTED” Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Retired NYPD Detective & Director of the Black Law Enforcement Alliance Marq Claxton, and Howard University Associate Professor of Political Science Keneshia Grant joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s needed on the federal and lo

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Caribbean island rocked by volcanic eruptions

    The tiny eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent was blanketed by ash Sunday, where authorities said the La Soufriere volcano erupted yet again in the late afternoon.Some 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes since eruptions began last week, many staying in shelters in the island's capital, Kingstown.Layers of ash as thick as 8 inches have destroyed crops, contaminated water, killed animals and devastated infrastructure, leaving some roads impassable and slowing down search and rescue.So far, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.But many of the island's 100,000 residents are struggling with shortagesSeveral Caribbean neighbors have donated cots, food, masks and respiratory tanks.Saint Vincent's volcano was dormant for decades, with its last reported eruption in 1979.Officials have warned activity could continue for months.

  • Manhunt after deadly Austin, Texas shooting

    At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex -- in what was the second shooting in the United States in one day involving multple victims. Austin Police Department Acting Police Chief Joseph Chacon said a manhunt is still underway for the suspect. "Our suspect at this point, we think we know who it is...He is tentatively identified as Stephen Nicholas Broderick... He's a black male, 41 years of age. He's described as being 5 foot 7 with an average build. He's wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a baseball cap."The shooting in Austin occurred near a popular shopping area in the northwest part of the city, starling local residents.Resident Michelle Ross:"I'm a little worried just because, you know, we know a lot of our neighbors and our dogs were here and everything but. And you know I guess it's our, our neighborhood so that's really scary."Officials noted that while the suspect is still at large, the shooting appears to be a domestic, isolated incident and there appears to be no risk to the general public.1,200 miles away, another shooting rang out early on Sunday morning -- when a gunman opened fire at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, killing three. The shootings come as Americans are already on high alert after more than half a dozen deadly mass shootings in the United States over the past month..

  • Are You the One? 's Gianna Hammer Alleges She Was 'Drugged' and 'Sexually Assaulted' on the Show

    "They should have never left me in an unsafe position," Gianna Hammer said of her experience

  • 3 dead, 3 seriously injured in Wisconsin bar shooting

    Three people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday at a crowded Wisconsin bar, prompting a two-state search for at least one gunman who authorities was arrested on Sunday afternoon after allegedly targeting the victims. Gunfire broke out inside and outside the Somers House Tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin, around 12:42 a.m. when a man who had been kicked out of the bar returned with a handgun and opened fire, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a news conference Sunday morning. Beth did not rule out the possibility that more than one gunman was involved in the fatal shooting, saying more than one gun could have been used.

  • EU estimates 150,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's borders

    The European Union is estimating that 150,000 Russian troops have already amassed for the biggest military buildup ever near Ukraine's borders and that it will only take “a spark” to set off a confrontation. At the same time, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Monday that the condition of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “critical” and that the 27-nation group would hold the Kremlin accountable for his health and safety. Despite the worrisome developments, Borrell said after a virtual meeting of the EU foreign ministers that, “for the time being, there is no move in the field of more sanctions” to be slapped on Russia.

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.

  • Austin and Kenosha shootings, Chauvin trial, NASA: 5 things to know Monday

    Shootings in Austin, Texas and Kenosha County, Wisconsin left several people dead; jurors will hear closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial and more news to start your Monday.

  • John Boehner: The 'so-called America First Caucus' is 'one of the nuttiest things I've ever seen'

    "I have no idea how this even showed up," Boehner said. "America is a land of immigration. We've been the world's giant melting pot for 250 years."

  • Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

    Three individuals, suspected of attempting to poach rhinos, were trying to outrun park rangers when they encountered a breeding herd of elephants.

  • Suburban Minneapolis police shoot, kill alleged carjacker

    Police in suburban Minneapolis shot and killed a man Sunday afternoon who was allegedly involved in a carjacking and fired shots at pursuing officers, according to a release from the Burnsville Police Department. The release said officers encountered the suspect, believed to be a white man in his 20s, driving a vehicle with stolen plates in Burnsville, south of Minneapolis. Shortly after the suspect crashed the vehicle, officers received a report that the same man had then stolen a car from a woman at gunpoint.

  • FedEx shooting: Who were the Indianapolis victims, suspect? Why didn't state 'red flag' law stop attack? What we know.

    Eight people were killed in Thursday night's mass shooting at the FedEx facility on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Here's what we've learned.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent