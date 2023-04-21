Suspect arrested in March I-5 road rage shooting near SeaTac

Washington State Patrol announced an arrest Thursday in connection to a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 near SeaTac last month where the victim was shot in the face.

Francisco Castro-Guzman, 20, of Auburn, was booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement.

According to WSP, a Crime Stoppers tip pointed investigators toward Castro-Guzman and probable cause was developed to submit charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The King County Sheriff’s Department alerted detectives that Castro-Guzman was at Harborview Medical Center, as detectives were investigating a shooting in which he was the victim. WSP troopers booked Castro-Guzman into jail after his release from the hospital.

The road rage shooting happened on March 15. The driver of one car was shot in the face, which caused him to lose control and crash near South 216th Street shortly before 5 p.m. The incident led to the closure of all lanes of northbound I-5 at State Route 516 for nearly an hour.