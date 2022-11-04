Suspect arrested after mass internet outages

Nov. 4—A man was arrested Wednesday in Marysville for allegedly cutting and removing wiring from Comcast that led to extended phone and internet service outages for people in both Yuba and Nevada counties, officials said.

At about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Marysville Police Department responded to East 11th and Ramirez Street in response to a report that two males were dragging copper wire, the department said. Officers responded to the area and were not able to locate the subjects or the wires.

At about 10 a.m. that same day, the department was alerted to a possible wire theft from Comcast. Officials said a "large cable" was cut and stolen from an area near the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.

"This caused phone lines and the internet to be down across Yuba County and Nevada County," department officials said in a statement. "This damage will cost Comcast an estimated $100,000 due to the number of services that were out."

As police continued to search for suspects, that search led deputies to an apartment complex "a few blocks away" in the 1100 block of Ramirez Street. Police claimed that a suspect, 26-year-old Javier Chacon, was located and was allegedly in "possession of a large amount of wiring that had been cut."

"Through the investigation, it was determined that Chacon cut and stole this wire this morning," officials claimed. "The motive appears to have been Chacon's mistaken belief the wires he stole were made of copper."

Chacon was arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail for felony vandalism, grand theft, and felony malicious injury to communication lines. As of Thursday, he was listed as still being at the jail with bail set at $50,000.