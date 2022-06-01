Suspect arrested in May 15 homicide

Jun. 1—Meridian Police Department announced an arrest Wednesday in connection with a May 15 homicide at Eastern Garden Apartments.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Jevontee Terrell, 25, was arrested by MPD's Criminal Investigation Division and charged with murder.

Terrell is charged with the shooting death of 43-year-old Gary Moffite, who was discovered by officers about 3:30 a.m. inside a vehicle at Eastern Garden Apartments, 200 23rd Ave.

Luebbers previously said Moffite had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrell is being held at Kemper County Jail. His bond was set at $1 million.