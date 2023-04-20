Suspect arrested in May 2022 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy outside Ohio Statehouse

The east side of the Ohio Statehouse near High Street in a 2015 file photo.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has arrested a teenage suspect in connection with the May 2022 fatal shooting of another teen outside the Ohio Statehouse.

Troopers arrested 17-year-old Travon A. Robinson, of Columbus, Wednesday for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Broderick M. Harper, a Licking Heights High School student.

Around 10 p.m. on May 29, 2022, Ohio Highway patrol officers responded to gunshots at the northwest corner of the Ohio Statehouse grounds and found Harper suffering from a gunshot wound. They rendered aid, but Harper later died of his injuries.

An image from surveillance footage provided by the Capital Square Review and Advisory Board shows Broderick Harper, 16, and three other people on electric scooters on the Ohio Statehouse lawn around 10 p.m. May 29, 2022. Harper, 16, a Licking Heights High School student, was shot and killed moments later.

Grainy surveillance video released by the Capital Square Review and Advisory Board, which oversees the Statehouse grounds, showed Harper and three other people on electric scooters pull up in front of the Statehouse just to the left of the front steps. Harper suddenly falls backward off the scooter into the grass after being shot.

One of the other scooter drivers with Harper can be seen in the video driving off. A second is seen getting off his scooter and backing away as Harper is shot. That individual then flees the scene on foot, running back in the direction the scooters originally came from.

The others in the video were then seen fleeing the scene.

The Ohio Highway Patrol, which provides security at the Statehouse and its grounds, worked with the U.S. Marshal Service and Columbus police on the nearly yearlong investigation

Robinson is currently being held on delinquency murder charges at the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

