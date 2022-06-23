Suspect arrested for May Jimmy John's armed robbery

Jun. 23—The Morgantown Police arrested George Kyle Hess, 20, of Morgantown, for allegedly robbing the Jimmy John's on High Street in Morgantown on May 31.

Detectives were called to the scene at approximately 1:30 a.m. that day, after an employee at Jimmy John's reported that a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts and a mask over his face, entered the business and demanded money from the register, the criminal complaint said.

The employee said the male showed what appeared to be a handgun, removed the money from the register and left the building.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from Jimmy John's and the High Street area and were able to find the suspect walking along High Street.

According to the complaint, a photograph was produced from the footage and released to the media. Multiple individuals contacted MPD and identified the man as Hess.

After researching Hess' driver's license photograph, social media profiles and a body camera video from MPD showing Hess, the complaint said, detectives were able to positively identify him as the male in the surveillance videos.

Hess is being charged with second-degree robbery and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on $75, 000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 27.

