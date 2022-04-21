Suspect arrested minutes after robbing Tacoma bank

A man who robbed a Tacoma bank on Wednesday was arrested by officers minutes later.

At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to a bank robbery in the 600 block of North I Street.

The first officer to arrive spoke with witnesses who said a white man wearing a green jacket and camouflage pants had given the teller a note demanding money and implied he had a weapon.

The man fled after receiving cash from the teller.

The officer immediately reviewed surveillance video and sent pictures of the man to patrol officers through their in-car computers.

At 1:49 p.m., officers doing a check of the area spotted the man in the 700 block of Tacoma Avenue and took him into custody.

The 22-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery and for an unrelated warrant.

