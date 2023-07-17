Suspect arrested in Mississippi after killing at Hickory apartment

A man who was wanted on charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Hickory has been arrested in Mississippi.

Octavius Morgan turned himself in, police told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty, for a first-degree murder charge related to a shooting on May 15.

The shooting happened at Wimberly Crossing apartments in southeast Hickory. That’s where Wade Danner was found dead.

Family and friends told Channel 9 that Danner was well known at the apartment complex for helping others. Neighbors said Danner was concerned about Morgan’s dog and had fed the dog prior to the shooting.

Surveillance video showed the moments leading up to the shooting. Family members said Danner can be clearly heard in the video asking the suspect to “put the gun down.” In the video, Danner walks through the apartment parking lot. Moments later, neighbors said they heard him say, “Put the gun down, put it down, put it down.” Seconds after that, witnesses described hearing three shots ring out.

Morgan is still in custody in Mississippi and is expected to be extradited back to North Carolina.

