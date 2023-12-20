Suspect arrested in Modesto homicide in September, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the Sept. 30 shooting death of 44-year-old Morse “Holly” West, Modesto police announced Wednesday.

Michael Gunn, 55, was arrested at his Modesto residence on suspicion of murder.

West was shot in a mixed residential and commercial area near the intersection of Martin and Clayton avenues. He died at the scene. The area is just east of Highway 99 and south of West Orangeburg Avenue.

Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Gunn was identified as the suspected shooter following a “lengthy and comprehensive investigation” by the Violent Crimes Unit and Investigative Services Division.

An alleged motive for the shooting is still under investigation. Gunn was taken to the Public Safety Center and is being held without bail, Bear stated via text.