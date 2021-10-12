Suspect arrested in Monday kidnapping

Oct. 12—Meridian police have a suspect in custody following a kidnapping Monday in which a woman was found in the trunk of her car.

MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said officers arrested Lamaurice Jenkins, 40, at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in connection with the case. Jenkins is charged with burglary, kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.

Mississippi Department of Corrections records show Jenkins was on parole for selling cocaine at the time of his arrest.

Luebbers said bond was set at $1.3 million.