Suspect arrested in Monday stabbing

Jun. 10—ASHLAND — An Ashland man has been charged in connection with Monday's stabbing on Winchester Avenue, according to court documents.

Brady L. Shelton, 56, was charged Tuesday in Boyd County District Court with a single count of first-degree assault.

According to court records, Shelton was identified by both victims of the knife attack. Chief Todd Kelley told The Daily Independent the attack spilled out onto the street and one suspect fled after incurring injuries.

Records show officers quickly figured out who it was — they swore out a warrant at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. At around noon on Tuesday, Shelton called Boyd EMS to the area of Valley View Drive and Shadow Lawn Drive for treatment to his injuries, court records show.

Officers responded and arrested Shelton, according to court records.

After being cleared by King's Daughter Medical Center, Shelton was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center, where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Kelley told The Daily Independent this incident was domestic in nature. According to Shelton's court records, he was in a "homosexual relationship" with one of the victims.

If convicted of his charge, Shelton could face between 10 and 20 years in prison.

