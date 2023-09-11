Suspect arrested months after shooting man who attempted to stop robbery in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a suspect nearly a year after he allegedly fired multiple shots at a man who tried to stop a robbery attempt in South Nashville.

The shooting happened on Nov.17, 2022 at 5:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Fannie Williams Street off Nolensville Road.

Metro police said officers were sent to the area after receiving reports about a man who had been shot at the location.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen and leg. The man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

An arrest report states that Carlos Morales-Blass was on the victim’s property attempting to steal a car jack to lift a vehicle prior to the shooting.

That’s when the victim, who was unarmed, grabbed Blass from behind in an attempt to stop the theft.

Blass was able to retrieve a firearm and fired multiple shots toward the man at close range, according to an arrest report.

A witness was able to identify Blass as the shooter. At the scene, the victim allegedly told officers that he recognized Blass as a homeless man who frequented the area.

Blas was arrested on Monday, Sept.10 and now faces a felony attempted criminal homicide charge. He remains in Metro Jail on a $502,500 bond.

